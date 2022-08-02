The stakes are high, so we must bring a courageous Australian home

THE Australian award-winning journalist, Julian Assange, remains in solitary confinement in England's Belmarsh prison fighting extradition to the United States.
He is in very poor health.
Espionage allegations against him are for publishing details of war crimes by the US military supplied by Chelsea Manning.
The crimes include killing civilians, including Reuters newsmen, by a helicopter gunship in Iraq.
Manning has received a Presidential pardon.
Assange remains in prison for publishing facts supplied.
If extradited, Mr Assange will be tried in the Eastern District Court of Virginia, and not a regular US court.
The judge handling the case, Leonie Brinkema, is known for her hard-line stance on issues of national security.
The use of secret evidence is allowed.
Alleged sex offences against Mr Assange have twice been dropped by the Swedish authorities as there was not considered a case. No non-consensual sex occurred.
More information can be obtained from the official website assangecampaign.org.au and donations can be made through this site.
The Australian government needs to bring a courageous Australian home.
Julian Assange's life depends on it, as does the ability of journalists to report on governments' behaviour.
