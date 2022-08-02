Bathurst bracing for one of the wettest 48-hour periods of the year

Bathurst could be hit by one of the wettest 48-hour spells of the year.
According to Weatherzone, the city is to be hammered by almost 50 millimetres of rain across Wednesday and Thursday.
The heaviest falls are expected to hit Bathurst on Thursday, with a 100 per cent chance of anywhere from 25-45mm of rain predicted to fall.
There's a 50 per cent chance of up to three millimetres of rain on Wednesday and an 80 per cent chance of up to five millimetres of Friday.
This comes after Bathurst recorded the lowest temperature in Australia on August 2.
The imminent wet weather has some of the region on flood watch, too, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a warning for minor and major flooding across the Central West from Thursday.
A series of troughs and a cold front are forecast to bring rainfall and vigorous winds to much of the state from Wednesday through to Friday, the warning says.
Moderate to possibly heavy rainfall is likely and may cause minor to moderate flooding along the Castlereagh, Bell, Macquarie, Belubula and Queanbeyan Rivers, with moderate to major flooding possible along the Tumut and Murrumbidgee Rivers from Thursday.
Renewed flooding is possible along the Bogan and Lachlan Rivers where flood warnings are current.
