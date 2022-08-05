A GATHERING at the council chamber this week was a reminder of one of the many charms of our country community.
The occasion was the presentation of a number of council donations and in the chamber were representatives of groups that put on everything from a festival to a fun run and from an open garden spectacular to an agricultural show.
They were, in short, the sort of people who always find a reason to give their time rather than a reason not to do so.
They provided warm applause as the donation for each community group was announced, sometimes gave a small update on their particular event as they got up to complete the formalities with the mayor and, afterwards, mingled and chatted over a cup of tea.
Amid the regular news of community groups struggling for new members and new workers, it can be easy to forget how many people in Bathurst continue to donate great slabs of their time.
In the vast majority of cases, they don't do it because they feel they have to do so, but because they want to do so.
They want to ensure a tradition continues (the Edgell Jog) or want to establish a new one (the Festival of Bells).
They want local artists to have a place to show their work or local sportspeople to be recognised.
They want music to be played, agricultural produce to be shown off, the city's multiculturalism to be displayed.
They go about their work quietly, methodically, but would be desperately missed if they ever gave it up.
A Bathurst without its many community events would be a poorer Bathurst, but we can't simply assume that there will always be someone to do the grunt work in the background.
At some stage, the baton was passed to many of the people who were in the council chamber this week.
And at some stage, they will want to pass the baton to others.
With big community events such as the eisteddfod and the Edgell Jog coming up, and with the Royal Bathurst Show only a few months behind us, it's worth all of us having a think about whether we have some spare time in our week - and, if so, if there's a way we could put it to best use in our community.
In the end, that's how we create the sort of city in which we all want to live.
And it also how we make the big, overwhelming task of putting on these events a little smaller.
