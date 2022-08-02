NEXT Sunday the pennant season commences and Bathurst City will be at home to Wallerawang.
Nice, sunny afternoons were enjoyed by all bowlers this week. Several members helped out on the working bees on Tuesday and Thursday, getting the grounds nice and tidy.
Thanks guys.
Social Bowls.
Wednesday, July 27
Game one, rink 16: Norm Hayes and James Nau had a last-end win over Jack Smith and Ian Cunningham.
The score was 20-18 after 18 ends. Norm and James were well in the lead at 11-6 after 10, but a seven for Jack and Ian put them in front.
At the 16th it was all square at 17-all, but Norm and James took the win with a three in the last.
Game two, rink 17: Another close game, this time with Ray Noonan and Phil Murray just edging out Ian Shaw and John Martin, 16-15.
Ray and Phil were in a strong position with the score on 9-3, but Ian and John came back to equalise on 10-all, then 12-all.
A three for Ray and Phil game them the win.
Game three, rink 18: Denis Oxley and John McDonagh came home strongly to defeat Joe Young and Daniel Prasad 29-10.
Eight-all in the 10th became 16-8 in the 13th. A strong burst in the last four ends saw Denis and John add another 11 shots.
Game four, rink 19: A 19-all draw was the result of the game between Kevin Miller, Annette McPherson and Wayne Bensley against Paul and Judy Rodenhuis and Barry McPherson.
Paul's team were going well, leading 13-7 after nine ends, but Kevin's team edged in front in the 12th.
Again, Paul's crew hit the front, but Kevin's team equalised by claiming the last two ends.
Saturday, July 30
Game one, rink 16: Susie Simmons and Joe Young beat Jack Smith and John Fulton 19-14.
The lead swung back-and-forth with equal scores along the way. Susie and Joe were up 11-7 after 11 ends, Jack and John passed them by the 16th.
Their run ended while Susie and Joe cleaned up the last five ends.
Game two, rink 17: Paul Rodenhuis, James Nau and Flynn Armstrong defeated the team of Arch Ledger, Daniel Prasad and Pam Warren 18-15.
Paul's side was leading 13-5 after 12 ends after some lucky breaks.
Arch's side closed the gap to be only two-down in the 20th end. A single to Paul's side, from Flynn's resting toucher, assured the win.
Game three, rink 18. Alex Birkens led Garry Hotham, Jim Grives and Denis Oxley in their win against Ray Noonan, Ian Schofield, Paul Reece and Barry McPherson in a trial pennants match.
After Ray's side had two on the board, they stalled while Alex and his side claimed the next six ends. This gave them 21 shots, including a couple of fives.
From there, Ray's team won nine ends, but only singles so the end result was a 23-15 win to Alex's team.
Game four, rink 19: Kevin Miller and Phil Murray won their game against Ron Cambey and Annette McPherson by a single shot, 20-19.
Kevin's team had the advantage, leading 12-6 after nine ends.
Ron and Annette levelled at 15-all after 13 ends but fell short by one in the final six ends.
Game five, rink 20: Mick Simmons and Bruce Rich (welcome back Mick and Skippa) played Norm Hayes and John McDonagh for a 20-12 result.
Norm and John had a handy lead, 11-4 after 10 ends, but three ends later, Mick and Bruce were only a shot behind. Winning the last four ends, including a five gave them the win.
Learn to play bowls
Seniors and Juniors are welcome to come down to the Greens on William at 10am on Saturday mornings (weather permitting) to learn the simple game of lawn bowls.
Flat-soled shoes are necessary, and a $5 green fee applies.
Ring Paul Rodenhuis on 0408 449 211 for more details.
By The Bowling Shark
WITH weather interrupting the Tuesday social games, the week wasn't a complete loss with the crowning of the Men's Fours Championship.
With the new pennants season commencing this Sunday, come down a see the action at the Majellan Bowling Club from 11am.
This is how the week rolled:
Sunday, July 24
Rink four: Robyn Adams, Leonie McGarry and Susie Simmons dominated the opposition of Ray Miller, Graeme Scott and Alan Clark.
Team Simmons blew out the match with a 16-5 lead by the 11th and went on to win easily, 22-8.
Rink five: Merle Stephens, Sue Murray and Pauline Clark were getting a lesson from Liz Draper, Noel Witney and Peter Drew, who were up by 11-5 after the ninth end.
However, Team Clark didn't take it laying down and took the lead on the 14th (14-12) and went on to win 17-13.
Rink six: Mel Parker (swing bowler), Sally Colebatch and Phil Murray had a tight tussle against Mel Parker, Graham Taylor and Dawn Howarth.
Both teams fought hard to gain an advantage against the other, but in the end they both fell short of a win to draw the match 10-all.
Rink seven: Bob Rooke and Ron McGarry levelled the match against Betsy Thornberry and Des Sanders on the 11th (11-all).
The teams again found themselves level pegging on the 15th (15-all).
Team McGarry then went on to win the last two ends to take the match 18-17.
Tuesday, July 26
Rink 10: Brian Hope and Ron McGarry were up 7-0 by the fourth end against Graham Scott and Max Elms.
Team McGarry went on to win the match after eight ends 9-5.
Rink 11: Dick Graham and Noel Witney were 4-all against Steve Glencourse and Glen Miller.
The match wasn't going much further, but the teams went away shaking hands on a 6-all draw.
Rink 12: Bryce Peard, Jim Clark and Alan Clark dominated seven of the nine ends played against Robert Raithby, Mick Burke and Jack Smith.
Team Clark won by a landslide 15-3.
Wednesday, July 27
Rink 12: Betsy Thornberry and Pam McIntosh were in a good spot after three ends against Robyn Stenhouse and Leonie McGarry, only to have the wheels fall off to be 12-5 down.
Team McGarry went on to win the match 19-11.
Rink 13: Liz Draper, Sue Murray and Pauline Clark were level on the seventh (5-all) against Glennis Howard, Graham Scott and Kerry Lucas.
With Team Clark picking up six points on the very next end, it pushed them to victory in the end 13-11.
Rink 14: Maureen Taylor, Mel Parker and Alan Clark fought for the lead against Sally Colebatch, Robyn Adams and Ron McGarry.
Team Clark held the lead for only three ends with Team McGarry coming back to take a close win 16-15.
Saturday, July 30
Rink three, Men's Fours Championship final: Rhys Harvey, Tony Urza, Laci Koszta and Craig Bush played catch-up against Jeff Adams, Max Elms, Trevor Sharpham and Tim Pickstone.
Team Pickstone were out to an 8-3 lead, with Team Bush coming back to level the match 9-all on the 9th.
Team Bush fought for the lead and went on to win the 2022 Championship 22-17.
Rink five: John Banning, Ron Hogan and Ron McGarry were 6-all on the seventh against Josh Robinson, Peter Martin and Noel Witney.
The Teams were again level on the 10th (8-all), when Team Witney pulled ahead to control the lead and to take the win 21-17.
Rink six: Andrew Moffatt, Greg Quartly-Scott and John Finlay were on the downside of a 16-5 lead by Peter Mathias, Geoff Thorn and Dave Josh.
Team Josh were on cruise control and walked away with the win 25-16.
Rink seven: John Bosson, Terry Clark and Ted Parker were 3-all against John Toole, Graham Scott and Alan Clark.
From the fifth end Team Clark dominated the scoring to convincingly take the win 28-9.
This wraps up another week at the Majellan, if you have the time on Sunday come on down to watch and support the players in the pennants match.
So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay frosty.
