THE Pink Ladies showed the crowd in last Saturday's round of the Eglinton Tennis Club's winter competition why they deserve to be hot favourites.
Pink Ladies played crisp tennis to crush Team Pineapple 13 sets to three.
Stand-in captain John 'slugger' Bullock believes his side will go all the way to win this year's winter competition.
"This side is full of very experienced players who show total commitment week-in, week-out. Whoever beats us will have to be playing extraordinary tennis, and I can't see that happening," Bullock said.
There were four players who shone in this match - James Church, Bullock, Kurt Booth and Jake Arnold for the winning Pink Ladies side.
Those four were the only players of the 14 to take to the court to win each of their four sets.
Former club doubles and singles champion Church was in total control and played with plenty of purpose, outsmarting his opponents and winning his sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 for the Pink Ladies.
Church is definitely a danger player to watch in the up and coming matches.
Bullock, as he always does, played consistent tennis and looked quite composed with his trump card doing the damage in winning his sets 7-5, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 for the Pink Ladies.
Booth was in full flight, playing some very smart tennis and sending out a sound warning to his opponents that his best is yet to come with 7-5, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 set wins.
Pink Ladies young gun Arnold continues to impress the crowd as he has won all of his four sets for the second week in a row.
Arnold is a player that can upset the tall poppies and is definitely not to be underestimated in his future matches. His 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 set wins were most impressive.
The second match saw Team Strawberries of Dave Craft, Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher, Adrian Hotham, Russell Welsh, Rebbeka Fischer, Leo Meares and Sebastian Honeyman win a thriller over Team Bananas of Rod Schumacher, Jason Molkentin, Andrew Tree, Bailey Honeyman, Barry Lindsay, Judy Smith and Dakota Hindmarch nine sets to seven.
Well folks, that's another juicy round of tennis at the biggest little club in the west.
Thanks to Kelso Fruit for sponsoring the winter competition.
Good hitting.
