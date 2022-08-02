Western Advocate

Tennis talk: Pink Ladies firm as hot favourites for Eglinton Tennis Club's winter competition

By John Bullock
Updated August 3 2022 - 4:50am, first published August 2 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING BANANAS: Team Bananas player Judy Smith in action during the latest round of the Eglinton Tennis Club's winter competition. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

THE Pink Ladies showed the crowd in last Saturday's round of the Eglinton Tennis Club's winter competition why they deserve to be hot favourites.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.