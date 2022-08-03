Kate Gullifer is carrying on her sister Amy's legacy through the Sister Skincare brand, which will be relaunched under a new name - Arid.
The relaunch will be celebrated on Saturday, August 6, with a pop-up store in the old Regency Jewellers building on the corner of Howick and William Streets.
Sister Skincare was launched back in 2019 by Amy, the engine room/power house behind the brand.
Sadly Amy passed away in February this year.
Since Amy's passing, Ms Gullifer has decided to continue her legacy and carry out her wishes by taking on her amazing small business.
"Amy was such a hard working, vibrant entrepreneur. She has certainly made it a challenge for me to do this business justice, as she had it nailed, but I will be damned if I am going to let her see me fail," she said.
The sisters were in the middle of rebranding the business before Amy passed.
"We had so much to do when she went away for treatment that we figured we would conquer this when she was home. Unfortunately we never got to have that time together," Ms Gullifer said.
And as she continues to process the heartache of losing Amy, she said she is also looking forward to reconnecting with people as she learns the ropes of running her own business and walking in some very big shoes, that she says, "I'm not sure I'll ever fill."
"We just want to get it back out there because we've had a fair few people message asking for it to come back," Ms Gullifer said.
While the skincare products won't be available online until around October, Ms Gullifer said the pop-up shop will be a great opportunity for customers to grab some stock to get them through until the online launch.
Sister Skincare launched three years ago to much fanfare.
Being a biochemist with sisters who had problematic skin, Amy decided to formulate her own skincare products.
She built up a range of 24 products and Ms Gullifer decided to join the business as well, buying in around a year ago, just before Amy began cancer treatment.
With the products suitable for men and women to use, the ladies decided to rebrand the business and call it Arid.
"We were originally Sister Skincare and then just before Amy passed away we decided to rebrand into Arid, because her favourite place was the Simpson Desert and arid means dry," Ms Gullifer said.
"So we decided to move into that and this is more gender neutral as well.
"A lot of people don't think that the products are for men as well, so it made it more appealing to that market."
The brand has three ranges; hydrating, clearing and repair and restore, with about six different products in each range.
The products are formulated in Brisbane with everything being Australian-made, natural and organic.
Wanting to continue Amy's legacy as best she can, Ms Gullifer wants to perfect the presentation of the products before going live online, which she hopes to do in October for Amy's birthday.
But for now, Ms Gullifer is looking forward to the pop-up on Saturday which will run from 9am to 4pm, selling the products they currently have in stock.
She thanked friends and family who have helped behind the scenes to keep Amy's dream alive and Peter Rogers for allowing her to use the building for the pop-up.
