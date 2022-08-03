SHE'S the White who's finally turned blue and dreaming of gold - Emma White calls it "a dream come true" that she will participate in the 2022 Hockey Australia Country Challenge.
While White has developed into one of Souths' key players in the Central West Premier League Hockey competition and represented Bathurst at state titles, this year marks the first time she has been given the nod by state selectors.
It was a special moment when her Bathurst and Souths team-mate Sarah White told her she'd been named in the New South Wales Country side.
"It was a very emotional night when I found out. Sarah rang me and said 'You finally did it' and I couldn't even make a sentence out in reply I was so emotional," Emma White said.
"I've been working for that uniform since under 13s, so it's been a long time coming. It's good to finally to do it.
"It's just a dream come true."
While the Hockey Australia Country Challenge, to be held in Albany, Western Australia, will mark Emma White's NSW Country debut, two other Bathurst players will add to past caps.
Sarah White and goalkeeper Maddy Tattersall are also part of the squad that will compete at the eight-day tournament.
Having that pair will be in blue with her adds to Emma White's excitement.
"I've grown up with these girls, I've always idolised these girls, now I get to play with them for Country, it's going to be awesome," she said.
"It's just excitement for me at the moment, I guess when I step on the field it will be 'I'm really here now', but my goal is just to bring a medal home for Bathurst.
"We had a training camp and got to meet all the girls which was a great experience, I woke up so sore the day after because I was working so hard.
"When I woke up sore I thought to myself 'This is a different level of hockey' but it also felt good."
As well as hoping she and her fellow Bathurst talents can claim gold - they fly out for Western Australia on Thursday - White is aiming to further improve her hockey skills and knowledge.
However, she already knows two of the tougher opponents she will face in Albany.
"I know obviously Queensland will be a big one, state of origin, that's our second game so that one will be good. Also I've heard the Australian Defence Force side is extremely fit, so I know those two games are going to be tough ones," she said.
"I will just try an absorb all the knowledge some of the older girls have, they just see hockey in a whole different view, being able to learn that is a big goal for me."
The NSW Country men's side will also have Bathurst talents in action in the form of St Pat's club-mates Tyler Willott and Andre Rossitt.
The 2022 Hockey Australia Country Challenge runs from August 6-13.
