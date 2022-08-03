Western Advocate
Newcrest's provides formal statement following vent blockage at Cadia East Underground Mine

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 3 2022 - 5:15am, first published 2:17am
BREAKING: Cadia's general manager, Aaron Brannigan has released a statement with prospective plans to resolve issue at Cadia East Underground Mine. Photo: FILE.

Newcrest will fill the damaged vent rise that's brought a halt to underground work at Cadia East Underground Mine.

EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

