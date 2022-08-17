More people living with a disability in Bathurst will have access to suitable housing once construction on two new supported independent living homes is complete.
Glenray, a local not-for-profit disability support service, is having a four bedroom home and one bedroom unit constructed at Glenray Village in Kelso.
Construction is well underway and expected to be completed in December this year, and Glenray general manager Kath Graham said the project will be a great addition to the organisation.
"These new homes will be at the forefront of accessible living for the region and will be a welcome addition to our supported accommodation services," Ms Graham said.
"Glenray is committed to people of all abilities having the right to access homes suitable for their needs, and to live the life they choose.
"These homes will provide the opportunity for more people in our community to access inclusive, accessible housing."
The project is being completed by Bathurst's Hines Constructions, and is being built to accessible living standards.
The houses will feature widened doorways and passageways, accessible bathrooms and showers to accommodate wheelchair maneuverability, spacious bedrooms, and wheelchair accessible handles and light switches.
The project comes after the Australian Government identified a gap in suitable housing options for people living with disability.
Earlier this year the government released its Australian Disability Strategy 2021-2031, outlining several key objectives.
One of which was for 'People with a disability to live in inclusive, accessible and well-designed homes and communities'.
Glenray Village is located overlooking Bathurst with stunning views back towards Mount Panorama, providing a unique communal atmosphere with gardens, sports and barbeque facilities along with a community hall available to residents.
Following the theme of all homes at Glenray Village, the new buildings will be named after Australian flora, with the house being named 'Casuarina' and the unit 'Gungarra'.
Anyone wishing to access the new supported living facilities after completion is encouraged to register their interest via the Glenray website.
