Western Advocate

Glenray Village in Kelso sees two new homes under construction

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
August 17 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hines Constructions' James Gordon and Ben Talbot with Glenray CFO Scott Green. Picture: Supplied

More people living with a disability in Bathurst will have access to suitable housing once construction on two new supported independent living homes is complete.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.