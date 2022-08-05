Western Advocate
Our People

CSU Bathurst student and Manning Aquatic Centre lifeguard Michael Payne is a successful English Channel solo swimmer

MW
By Matt Watson
August 5 2022 - 6:30pm
Michael Payne took 12 hours and 48 minutes to swim the English Channel.

A CSU Bathurst student who has joined the exclusive club of successful solo English Channel swimmers did some of his training at the local pool.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

