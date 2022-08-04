FORMER national representative basketballer Razz Muir is helping to bring more girls into the game by leading an eight-week clinic at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium this term.
Muir, with experience from the Australian under 17s and 19s teams, held the first day of the program this week and will continue to run the free clinic on each Tuesday for the next seven weeks.
It's hoped the clinic will help bolster girls' participation numbers in Bathurst for the future, as numbers in boys competitions have steadily grown while girls' numbers have remained relatively static.
Muir said the program will focus on building up abilities in a fun environment.
"This is an eight program for girls only to get them more involved in basketball and getting girls onto the court. It gives a bit more empowerment and a bit more vision for our local girls," she said.
"This is all about skills building. If you've played or you're brand new to the game, come along and make some new friends, learn some new skills and hopefully we can start pulling some teams together for our local competitions."
Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium manager Andrew James hopes that the clinic can leave a positive impression of the sport on participants.
"Through our winter comp all our boys numbers were growing and while the girls numbers weren't declining they weren't growing. The parents of one of the girls came to us saying 'I've got an idea'," he said.
"We threw a few ideas out there, picked a date and it stuck. That's when we started advertising it and one of the local parents who has moved back to town and started coaching one the junior sides, Razz, jumped on board.
"The idea is to get the girls enjoying the game and to see if we can retain them for the summer competition and get the girls competitions growing again.
"It's great to offer something different and it's something that people have been crying out for - just some training instead of competition games."
Muir, a former Bathurst Goldminer, also has experience with the Sydney Flames and has played across various Waratah League clubs.
She said it's been great to make the move back to Bathurst, even with a frosty winter.
"It's been cold," she laughed.
"I moved back to Bathurst last year. It's been really great. It's nice to get back to a country community. It's been a lovely change for us."
Those who missed out on the first week are encouraged to come by and take part in the remainder of the program.
The free clinic runs from 4.30pm to 5.30pm every Tuesday this term.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
