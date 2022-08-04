WHEN Tom Felsch first pulled on the number two jumper in Blowes Cup he got a tough initiation, but now the Bathurst Bulldogs young gun is dishing it out to rival front rowers.
Last Saturday Felsch, along with props Bailey Warren and Matt Trapp, led the way for Bulldogs as they became just the second side this season to beat Cowra.
Advertisement
At full-time their reaction was almost like they'd won a grand final.
"It's exactly what it felt like, I've played them for two years and I haven't beaten them [Cowra] before," Felsch said.
"It felt like a step in the right direction really. Obviously you want to win the big dance, it hurts that I've never won a grand final before, but I'm starting to feel like the wheels are in motion.
"We're still over the moon about it, we were buzzing at training on Tuesday night, I just can't stop thinking about the next couple of games ahead and how important they are."
A graduate of Bathurst Bulldogs' colts, Felsch is in his second year of senior rugby with the club's first XV.
He was used as a flanker before being switched to hooker when Bulldogs made the road trip to Cowra earlier this season.
The Eagles didn't make things easy for Felsch, but that only fired him up to do better. Trapp and Warren shared in that desire.
That's why their efforts in last Saturday's 24-15 win over the Eagles meant so much to them.
"I've only played one year at hooker and that was when I was in Year 12 at Stannies for firsts. So I had some experience, but going up against men is completely different, they weight like 40 more kilos," Felsch said.
"My first game playing hooker was when we played them down there and they schooled us a bit, but we had a talk after and talked a few tactics and we really wanted to stick it to them, and I believe we did that for the whole 80 minutes, which was unbelievable.
"Me, Bailey and Trappy talked about it, they schooled us a bit ... we wanted to stick it to them and we gave them 100 percent."
While Felsch is still learning the intricacies of playing at hooker, he is relishing the chance to be alongside Trapp and Warren in the scrum.
Trapp has won Country Championships with the Central West Blue Bulls and Warren recently skippered the NSW Country under 18s.
Advertisement
"Trappy is one of the senior players in the team so he's excellent in providing that cool head during the game, and me and Bailey have been family friends since we were six years old," Felsch said.
"Our fathers played in the front row together, so it's sort of funny we're doing it now as the next generation coming through.
"I've also got a lot of younger mates in that team as well, so it's just a good mix of people."
Beating Cowra moved Bulldogs to the top of he Blowes Cup ladder, but with two rounds of the regular season remaining Felsch and his team-mates know they need to keep replicating the intensity which brought down the Eagles.
This Saturday they'll need to do it on the road against Forbes and do it without NSW Country squad members Joe Nash, Justin Mobbs and Peter Fitzsimmons.
Forbes will be missing Mahe Fangupo and Charlie French due to that NSW Country camp as well, but as it's a must-win for a Platypi outfit hoping to play finals rugby, Felsch is expecting a good battle.
Advertisement
"That win against Cowra was the first step in the staircase, like we know we have to go up from here, especially because Forbes in Forbes is a completely different side," he said.
"We only beat them in the last bloody 30 seconds when we went up there last time.
"Personally I hate playing there, it's a bit of a fortress there, especially with the crowd at the sideline, they let you know about it if you make a mistake."
Saturday's match at Forbes will kick-off at 3.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.