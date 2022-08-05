CLICK in front of goal, a brick wall in defence, reclaim second place on the women's Central West Premier League Hockey ladder - that's what is on the list of mission objectives for St Pat's this Saturday.
With just a fortnight of the regular season remaining the Saints find themselves in third spot.
But such is a the tight nature of the ladder, a win over Parkes on Saturday will see Pat's rise to second, while a loss will place them in a do-or-die scenario in the final round.
Naturally, a must-win game is something the Saints want to avoid.
"I think it's good this year because it's been really close, but you don't want to drop a game at any point because you don't know what's around the corner," co-captain Mish Somers said.
"Every game is crucial and those spots in the final four are still up for grabs, there's quite a few teams that could be there come finals time.
"First and foremost the goal is to qualify, but second spot has been a bit of a goal of ours, this past month or so we've been really focussing on that. It means we really need to go to Parkes this weekend and get a win to enhance those chances.
"If we finish in second we give ourselves that second chance if you don't play your best hockey in the first semi. So fingers crossed we can get our game together and play some good hockey the next two weeks."
The Saints will be boosted by the return of Hannah Kable, who had been absent due to captaining the NSW State under 21s side at nationals.
Having to adjust the starting side is something the Saints have dealt with frequently this season and they're be no means alone in that. It's another factor that makes results hard to predict.
"There's always people in and out, COVID is still a bit of a factor and then there's rep hockey, so especially towards the back end of the season you don't know who you're turning up to play," Somers said.
"I don't think we've played two games in a row this season with the exact same team.
"I wouldn't like to be Bec [Clayton, coach] or any of the coaches this season because of the time they have to spend looking at who we're playing, who we've got available, what combinations will be best, who works well with each other - it's been a real interesting year."
However, the pressure is now certainly on for the Saints to find their best combinations.
Aside from Lithgow Panthers, who will finish as minor premiers, the Saints have the best goal differential.
Given how close the ladder is that could be a determining factor, so Somers knows the importance of not only beating Parkes, but doing it by a good margin.
"We probably haven't been our best in front of goal this season, we've had a few games when things have clicked, but having players in and out, those different combinations, makes it hard to click," she said.
"But I think it's really important the next two games that we put goals away and probably more importantly we don't let any in. A good defensive record is not a bad thing to have."
Pat's and Parkes have met on one prior occasion this season, the Saints posting a 3-1 win in round six.
But with Parkes at home this Saturday and needing a win to keep its finals hopes alive, Somers knows the Saints are in for a battle.
"Travelling wise they struggle to get numbers, but at home they'll be at full strength and coming out firing trying to get that fourth spot in the final," Somers said.
"That's something they haven't done in a few years now, so I think they'll be super keen. They are always a tough side and very competitive on the ball, so we'll have our work cut out for us and need to bring one of the best games we've played this season in order to get on top of them."
Saturday's match between Parkes and St Pat's will start at 1.40pm.
In other women's games, Lithgow Panthers hosts Bathurst City (12.10pm start), while Orange CYMS and Orange United (3.10pm) will do battle in their local derby. Souths has the bye.
