Scenic Hill will be next as road closures, maintenance, repairs continue in Blue Mountains

SCENIC Hill near Lithgow will be the latest location for disruption for those wanting to travel between Bathurst and Sydney.
Chifley Road (which becomes Bells Line of Road further east) will be closed westbound at Scenic Hill for a number of days for what Transport for NSW says is essential maintenance work.
It follows changed traffic conditions at Mount Tomah and Kurrajong Heights on Bells Line of Road for routine maintenance, the closure of a section of the eastbound lane of Bells Line near Berambing for "geotechnical investigations" and the closure and recent reopening of the rail line between Blackheath and Mount Victoria.
Transport for NSW says the essential maintenance work at Chifley Hill will include road repairs, drainage work and enhancements to safety ramps.
It says the work will start next Wednesday, August 10, will be carried out between 9.30am and 2.30pm and is expected to take three days to complete, weather permitting.
While Chifley Road is closed westbound at Scenic Hill, a detour will be in place via the Darling Causeway and Great Western Highway.
Transport for NSW says access for residents will be maintained while the work is in progress on either side of Chifley Road at Scenic Hill.
It says motorists should allow an additional 15 minutes of travel time for the detour.
