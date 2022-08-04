Western Advocate

Scenic Hill will be next as road closures, maintenance, repairs continue in Blue Mountains

Updated August 4 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:15am
Part of Scenic Hill near Lithgow. Photo: FILE

SCENIC Hill near Lithgow will be the latest location for disruption for those wanting to travel between Bathurst and Sydney.

