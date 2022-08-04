IT'S away games all the way to the finish line for CSU in their New Holland Cup campaign but coach Dave Conyers is confident that has team can travel mentally and physically prepared for what lies ahead of them.
CSU face Parkes Boars in this Saturday's last game of the regular season, and at this stage it's looking like a strong possibility that the university side could be making the same trip the following weekend for the minor semi-final.
Regardless of the result of this Saturday's game CSU are locked in to finish fourth place in the competition, which gives Conyers plenty of flexibility for how he wants to approach this weekend's match.
Conyers said that his team naturally play every game to win but the ladder situation does allow him to avoid taking some unnecessary risks with the team lineup.
"It's an opportunity to rest a couple of guys. We've got three forwards with niggling injuries while another one has work. They're not 100 per cent," he said.
"There's a couple of fringe guys who I want to give a bit of game time to as a reward.
"We'll be going up there to play well and win it, but it's an opportunity to freshen a few people up and put some people into different positions to see how they go."
CSU go into the game off a bye, which came at a decent time for a uni side still nursing a couple of injuries ahead of the finals.
Parkes will be pursuing their third successive win.
There's virtually nothing on the line for CSU but Parkes have a lot to play for, knowing that a win for them and a loss for the Dubbo Rhinos against the Narromine Gorillas will allow the Boars to jump into second.
"I've got one of the Narromine boys in my TAFE class and they'll be going up there to win that game, don't you worry about that," Conyers said.
"If they knock them off and Parkes happen to beat us then we'll be going to Dubbo instead. Regardless of what happens we're resinged to the fact that we're on the road for the next four weeks to try and win the grand final.
"We've overcome tougher hurdles so we'll just keep plugging away."
Boars won the latest contest between the clubs but CSU did produce one of their best performances of the season in a 20-19 win over Parkes earlier in the year.
"Parkes are always really hard at home. They're not a team that travels well but at home they've got a lot of league players who play for them," Conyers said.
"When they beat us 49-20 up there their Fijian international [Tikiko Noke] came on and scored three tries in eight minutes and decimated us.
"I think we've been playing a lot better as a team in the last month or so. We're protecting and recycling the ball a lot better and our backs are doing much better lately.
"There's a motto at the club at the moment - L2F, last to first. We nearly beat Mudgee the other day, down by only five at half-time, and it would be great to get another crack at them with a full strength team."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
