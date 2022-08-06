Western Advocate

It's all in the mind as we gather outside the council building each Friday | Eco News

By Bernadette Mullaney
August 6 2022 - 12:00am
The Rotary Peace Garden is the scene of a weekly meditation.

SINCE November last year, a group of people have been meditating weekly outside the Bathurst Regional Council building, in front of the Rotary Peace Garden.

