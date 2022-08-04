Western Advocate
Breaking

Three-car accident sees one hospitalised and part of Eglinton Road closed

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated August 4 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of Eglinton Road temporarily closed following three-car accident.

One person has been taken to hospital following a three-car accident along Eglinton Road.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.