One person has been taken to hospital following a three-car accident along Eglinton Road.
Emergency services were called to the accident at around 1pm on Thursday, August 4.
Three NSW Ambulance crews responded, taking one patient to Bathurst Base Hospital.
Two other people didn't require hospitalisation.
Police officers and towing services also attended the accident, blocking off part of the road until the scene had been cleared.
Motorists were diverted from the section of Eglinton Road outside of All Saints' College during this time.
The accident is the fourth in the space of one week.
Last Thursday, July 28, saw three people taken to hospital, one in a serious condition, after a car hit a tree near Ilford.
Another three patients were treated on Friday, July 29, following a two-car accident at the George and Stanley Streets roundabout.
That was followed by a man being taken to Bathurst Hospital on Monday, August 1, following a two-car accident on William Street in the Bathurst CBD.
Road users are reminded to exercise caution and drive to conditions.
