Truck spills diesel over Tarana Road after becoming bogged on bridge

MOTORISTS have been told to avoid the Sodwalls/Tarana Road area due to a diesel spill on Thursday afternoon.
According to Lithgow police, a truck became bogged on the Sodwalls/Tarana Road bridge about 1.30pm on August 4.
As a result, the vehicle's fuel tank was sliced open, causing a significant amount of diesel to spill in the area.
The road has been closed in both directions, but is open to local traffic.
Police say the road will remain closed for a number of hours with a tow truck yet to arrive on scene (at the time of publication).
