A community housing provider is set to receive a donation that will go towards its crisis accommodation project.
Housing Plus has been named a recipient in the latest round of the Bernardi's 'Building Better Communities' initiative.
Advertisement
The community organisation focuses on providing residents with affordable housing, and fundraising coordinator Rochelle Monaghan said they are very grateful to be part of the initiative.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"The Bernardi's 'Building Better Communities' program is a wonderful initiative and we are very proud to have been selected as one of this round's beneficiaries," Ms Monaghan said.
The 'Building Better Communities' initiative runs twice a year, supporting three community organisations, clubs or groups each round.
Every customer receives a token at the checkout which they place into one of the tubs.
With each recipient deserving of a donation, all three receive a contribution; with $2500, $1500, and $1000 distributed based on the number of votes.
Housing Plus will be putting its donation towards its crisis accommodation project, Orchard Bathurst, which supports women and children escaping domestic and family violence situations.
"Any emergency accommodation is always much-needed and the accommodation that we're building is specifically for women and children escaping domestic and family violence," Ms Monaghan said.
"We are in the middle of constructing five one-bedroom, self-contained apartments, that will also feature common areas and facilities that will be available for clients when they are staying with us as well."
The accommodation is based on a core and cluster model, so those staying will have the privacy of their own unit rather than living in a shared accommodation situation.
There will also be meeting rooms built so the Housing Plus clients can receive any support needed without having to leave the refuge.
Those staying will have access to a range of professional services including health, mental health, drug and alcohol, counselling, children's services, and disability support.
The refuge aims to provide a safe and secure environment for women while empowering them to start a new life free of violence.
"We're very excited to be bringing Orchard Bathurst to the community," Ms Monaghan said.
"And we're looking forward to working with other service providers to keep women and children escaping violence safe, and give them all the support they need."
Ms Monaghan thanked Bernardi's for including them in the initiative, with the donation set to be put to great use.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.