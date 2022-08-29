Western Advocate

Bathurst Uniting Support Services a recipient of Bernardi's initiative

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
August 29 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Uniting Support Services soup kitchen volunteers Bob Sugden and Sarah Greet. Picture by Phil Blatch

Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) is excited to be a recipient of a generous donation from Bernardi's supermarket.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.