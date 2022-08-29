Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) is excited to be a recipient of a generous donation from Bernardi's supermarket.
The organisation is one of three to be selected in the Bernardi's 'Building Better Communities' initiative.
BUSS coordinator Julie Fry said they're very grateful to be one of the recipients, with the organisation being fully funded by donations.
"We were delighted to be chosen to be one of the recipients, it's a lovely thought by Bernardi's to include us in that," she said.
The 'Building Better Communities' initiative runs twice a year, supporting three community organisations, clubs or groups each round.
Every customer receives a token at the checkout which they place into one of the tubs.
With each recipient deserving of a donation, all three receive a contribution; with $2500, $1500, and $1000 distributed based on the number of votes.
BUSS run a number of services with a focus on addiction and it's these programs that the donation will go towards.
The community organisation works with people trying to move away from drugs and alcohol, providing as much support as possible.
"The more we do this the more we become aware that there's not many people working in the addiction space, and that the individuals and families in that space are often in the greatest need," Ms Fry said.
"We find that there's huge trauma that people have gone through inevitably that sent them on this path.
"Their lives are often dysfunctional, they find it hard to cope and so we're just doing a tiny bit to support people in that space."
The organisation began in 2018 as a homeless shelter but when COVID hit the volunteers looked for other ways to support people.
BUSS run a café on weekends open to anyone in need of a hot meal, some clothes, a shower or even just some company.
Ms Fry said they have their shower open everyday and are finding that more and more people are using the facility because they they don't have access to one.
The organisation also gives out sleeping bags and tents to people in need.
"We're finding the need is increasing ... we're seeing a greater call for services in this area which is a bit sad really," Ms Fry said.
BUSS also runs a program called Bathurst Buddies, which provides people with a safe and social environment.
This is held at McDonalds on Friday mornings, with the fast food chain donating vouchers so people can attend and have a coffee or some breakfast free of charge.
"If you're trying to give up drugs and alcohol, often you have to give up your friends at the same time," Ms Fry said.
"That leads to a loss of social contact, so on Friday mornings at McDonalds we buy people breakfast or coffee and just sit and have a social time."
Ms Fry thanked Bernardi's and the other community organisations and individuals who support BUSS and said any donations are greatly appreciated.
