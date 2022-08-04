One lady has been taken to hospital and another placed under arrest following a two-car accident on Eglinton Road.
At around 1pm on Thursday, August 4, emergency services were called to the scene where police allege a white VW Golf had crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with a Toyota Corolla Sedan.
While initial reports suggested three vehicles were involved, police later confirmed there was only two.
Due to the significant rainfall, the amount of water on the road caused the VW Golf to aquaplane momentarily, resulting in the collision.
Both vehicles were travelling at an estimated speed of 55 to 60 kilometres per hour and significant damage was caused to both cars on impact.
Tow trucks attended the accident and the section of Eglinton Road outside of All Saints' College was temporarily closed until the scene had been cleared.
Both drivers, females aged 30, were subjected to drug and alcohol testing at the scene.
Police allege the driver of the VW Golf tested positive to an oral fluid test at the scene and was placed under arrest and taken to the Bathurst Police Station for further testing.
The driver was later transported to Bathurst Base Hospital where further samples were obtained before being sent to a laboratory in Sydney for testing.
The driver of the Toyota Corolla was taken by ambulance to Bathurst Hospital for further observation, following complaints of neck and back pain.
The cause of the collision is still under police investigation.
Duty Officer Inspector David Abercrombie reminds road users to exercise caution and drive to conditions, slowing down and remaining vigilant when driving in wet weather.
