Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing from the Lithgow region.
Paige Woolsey, 15, was last seen at a residence in Wallerawang - 50 kilometres east of Bathurst - about 2pm on Thursday, August 4.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District were notified and commenced extensive inquiries to locate her.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.
Paige is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm tall, of thin build, and has dark long hair.
She was last seen possibly wearing a brown hooded jumper, dark track suit pants, and black shoes.
Anyone with information into Paige's whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
