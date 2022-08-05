Almost 40 millimetres of rain has fallen in Bathurst over a two-day stretch.
At 9am on Thursday, the city's official rain gauge at the Bathurst Airport had recorded 12.4mm, with another 27.4mm received to 9am on Friday.
The total of 39.8mm in two days is Bathurst's wettest two-day spell since January 7-8, when a total of 60.2mm of rain fell.
The recent wet weather has brought a number of road closures in Bathurst, including Hereford Street due to water over the low level bridge.
Eleven Mile Drive was also closed on Thursday afternoon, due to water on road near Saltram Creek.
Rain is expected to ease across the weekend, with no major rainfall expected until next Thursday, with a maximum of 5mm predicted to fall in Bathurst.
