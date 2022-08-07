Western Advocate

Terror from the sky in Egypt during the dark days of the war | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
August 7 2022 - 7:30pm
A dramatic night in the city of Alexandria in 1941.

THIS week's image was taken in June 1941 by an Australian RAAF serviceman during the Second World War. The city of Alexandria was being bombed by German warplanes: wave upon wave from 11pm to 1am and then again from 2am to 5am. As it turned out, this raid was the heaviest bombing in the city's history.

The serviceman who took the photo was a Bathurst man who was part of a ground crew repairing and maintaining RAAF and RAF warplanes.

