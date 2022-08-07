The serviceman who took the photo was a Bathurst man who was part of a ground crew repairing and maintaining RAAF and RAF warplanes.
This image, along with some 2000 images all up, will be on display in four pavilions at Bathurst Showground from Friday, August 12 to Monday, August 15. Monday will also mark VJ Day.
Advertisement
The mammoth exhibition will also include Snapshots of World War Two: some 600 enlarged photographs of soldiers in action, on the battlefields, training, on the home front or staying at the Bathurst Army Camp on Limekilns Road.
There will also be another section known as the Wall of Valour, consisting of more than 130 enlarged photos of World War Two servicemen and women with an association with Bathurst.
More than 33 guest exhibitors have been invited to bring their various displays over the four days. This means there will be more than 4000 military items and pieces of World War Two memorabilia, including uniforms and a large display of restored vehicles put on by the Military Vehicle Group of NSW and other vehicle groups.
Other items expected include medals, RAAF and prisoner of war items, uniforms, World War Two movie programs and posters, equipment, aeroplane models, ration packs, rationing, newspapers of the day, war gaming, re-enactors and a great deal more.
An exclusive display of photos (which were taken by Stannies old boy Damien Parer) is being mounted by St Stanislaus' College.
Damien was killed in New Guinea by the Japanese as he was making newsreels that were later shown in Australian movie theatres.
Three large screens will be installed to show three separate lots of Powerpoint images over the weekend.
A rustic military picture theatre will be playing World War Two newsreels of the day.
Visitors can hear expert World War Two historians and authors speak on Saturday, August 13 at 2pm and 4pm.
The Last Post ceremony, arranged by the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch, will be held on Sunday, August 14 at 4.30pm.
Our photo this week shows British and Australian searchlight beams raking and lighting up the night sky during the German Luftwaffe air raid on Alexandria on the Mediterranean Sea in northern Egypt.
The air defence was being provided by Australian anti-aircraft searchlight (AASL) batteries.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported on the raid on June 6, 1941, the day after:
HEAVY AIR RAID ON ALEXANDRIA - Alexandria had its first large-scale air raid of the war last night, it is officially announced from Cairo.
It occurred while R.A.F. bombers were away attacking Benghazi. It is reported that more than 100 people were killed.
High explosive and incendiary bombs were dropped. It is not yet known how many buildings were destroyed.
The developments of the past two days have thrown light on Germany's plans for taking over Syria, which is generally accepted as the next and probably imminent stage in the widespread battle of the Mediterranean.
Advertisement
The Germans had drawn in some 15,000 French troops and 45,000 French colonial troops, loyal to the Vichy French forces, to help fight in Syria.
The Germans were sending specialists, airmen disguised as soldiers, along with several thousand German planes, and between 100 and 150 old type French planes, in addition to 500 French guns, armoured cars, and munitions, only a proportion of which were in fair condition.
For further details on the World War Two exhibition at the Bathurst Showground, contact curator Alan McRae on (02) 6331 5404 or amcrae@lisp.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.