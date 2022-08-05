Western Advocate

Panorama FC seeks maximum points across games with Macquarie United and Orange CYMS

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:47am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Western Premier League ladder dictates that the next two run of games are the easiest possible back-to-back fixtures for Panorama FC, which is what makes these matches such an interesting mental test for the Bathurst squad.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.