THE Western Premier League ladder dictates that the next two run of games are the easiest possible back-to-back fixtures for Panorama FC, which is what makes these matches such an interesting mental test for the Bathurst squad.
Panorama set themselves an excellent standard to try and match after last round's 2-0 win over Barnstoneworth United FC, and they won't want to see the quality drop by any degree for this Saturday's game away to last-placed Macquarie United FC.
Advertisement
The Goats will then take on Orange CYMS the following round, where the Bathurst men will also be heavy favourites.
A young and enthusiastic Macquarie squad haven't had the experience to match it with most of their opponents this season but Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said that sort of youthful energy can bring plenty of unpredictability.
"I watched the Macquarie and Parkes replay, and it ended 3-1. Macquarie did really well. We went over there to Parkes and we lost 6-3, and Macquarie aren't getting hammered. They'll be a tough proposition," he said.
"They've got a heap of young boys in that team, and when they're keen and want to play then it's a whole different kettle of fish. The older boys can have an off day for a number of reasons but those young guys just want to play.
"It's a dangerous game for us. We're a little light on. We'll be down around five or six players, so it'll test our depth a little bit, but we'll still be good enough to take the points. We just have to make sure the attitude is right on the day."
A lot of that Macquarie enthusiasm was on display in the contest with Panorama earlier this season, where the Goats came away with a narrow 2-1 success at Proctor Park.
"There's a couple of young players in that team who are very handy. Young Blake Smith is very good on the ball, is quick, has a great change of direction and he scored against us when we played them here," Guihot said.
"They've got Crainey at the back [Connor Crain] who guides them around and is strong in the challenge. Rhys Osborne has been playing a few more minutes for them in the midfield. They've got decent players in key positions.
"I feel across the board we've got them covered but they've still got players that can hurt you, so you've got to make sure that you're up for it."
Panorama jumped back into outright second following the win over Barnies, putting them three points clear, but there's still a three point gap ahead of them to leaders Orange Waratahs.
"These two games are massive for us," Guihot said.
"We need to take maximum points because there are teams below us who still have byes to serve but we don't so we've got to make sure we take care of these points and push ourselves further out of that group.
"First or second it doesn't matter, just getting one of those top two spots is important because that's the only way that you get two cracks at it.
"When we're at our best I feel it's hard for any side to break us down but you've got to be at that level every week now. Every game is so crucial."
Kick-off at Victoria Park is 5pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.