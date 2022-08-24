Western Advocate

Glenray a recipient in Bernardi's Building Better Communities initiative

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
August 24 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenray staff members Cheree Gardiner and Fiona Campbell with some of the participants. Picture: Amy Rees

A long-standing disability support service will be able to provide clients with more opportunities following a donation from Central West supermarket Bernardi's.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.