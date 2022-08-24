A long-standing disability support service will be able to provide clients with more opportunities following a donation from Central West supermarket Bernardi's.
Glenray has been named one of the recipients in the Bernardi's Building Better Communities initiative and marketing manager Elisa Miller said whatever amount received will be greatly appreciated.
Advertisement
The donation will be put towards purchasing new equipment and materials for the various programs Glenray run to help participants develop new skills.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"We're very grateful to be included in this round of the initiative," Ms Miller said.
"As a not-for-profit organisation we rely heavily on the community for contributions to run programs like our lifestyle and learning program."
The programs offered to Glenray participants not only empower them to gain new skills but provide a fun social opportunity.
The Building Better Communities initiative runs twice a year, supporting three community organisations, clubs or groups each round.
Every customer receives a token at the checkout which they place into one of three tubs.
With each recipient deserving of a donation, all three receive a contribution; with $2500, $1500, and $1000 distributed based on the number of votes.
Ms Miller said regardless of the amount they receive, the donation will be put to good use.
"Every little bit counts," she said.
"To be part of this will allow us to purchase new equipment and new materials for things like our art program and our cooking program.
"The programs we run are really popular with the participants and they're not just an activity, it's a way of teaching them life skills which is the whole purpose of what we do here."
This year marks the 65th anniversary of Glenray in Bathurst.
The organisation's goal is to provide more opportunities for people with a disability and help them develop essential skills to live independently.
Glenray provides a range of services for participants; from supported accommodation, to learning programs, to supported employment, there's a lot of engaging opportunities for everyone.
While Glenray is a registered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) provider, the funding only covers direct support which is why the company relies on community donations to go the extra mile for the participants.
Advertisement
"So whether it be outdoor furniture, gardening programs, cooking programs, those extra materials aren't included in that funding," Ms Miller said.
"Our mission is to provide opportunities for people with a disability to have more engaging experiences, to enhance their lives and to provide support for them to achieve the goals they wish to achieve."
Supporting over 300 people with a disability in the Bathurst region, Glenray employees pride themselves on empowering participants to live the life they choose and all of the extras that allow this to happen wouldn't be possible without community donations.
Ms Miller thanked Bernardi's for including Glenray in the initiative and all Bathurst residents who have supported the organisation over the last 65 years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.