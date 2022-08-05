Western Advocate

Local cockatoos damaging roof at Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium, causing further leaks

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 5 2022 - 4:36am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pesky cockatoos causing havoc at indoor stadium

PESKY cockatoos are proving to be the bane of the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.