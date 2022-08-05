Western Advocate

Cadia mine flood and evacuation: Owner Newcrest releases ASX disclosure statement for investors

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated August 5 2022 - 3:27am, first published 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inside the Newcrest Cadia underground gold mine, near Orange NSW. PHOTO: Australian Community Media.

Newcrest - the owner of Cadia mine - has released a statement to investors, as questions mount about its recent flooding and evacuation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.