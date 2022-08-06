Members of the community came together on Sunday, July 31, to acknowledge the recently announced Living Legends.
Held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC), all the surviving Living Legends announced since 2020 enjoyed a morning tea together to acknowledge their special contribution to the community.
Advertisement
The Living Legends announced since 2020 include:
The Living Legend title recognises the achievements of local individuals and the way they have contributed positively to the community.
They are proven leaders amongst their peers and possess a drive to promote the positive qualities of Bathurst Regional Council, the community and local business.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.