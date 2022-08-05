THEY both have one foot inside the Western Premier League finals but the winner of this Saturday's match between Parkes Cobras and Bathurst '75 will almost secure that spot.
The pair sit level on 27 points and are trying to put distance between themselves and the only challenger to the top six, Orana Spurs, who are seven points adrift with six rounds remaining.
As many teams have found out this season, Parkes have proven themselves to be one of the toughest trips to make in the WPL, and they're on a five game unbeaten stretch on home turf.
The winner of this match could find themselves jumping to as high as third place depending on other results.
Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford said Parkes at home are a different beast.
"We've got a similar squad to what we had last week against Lithgow," he said.
"Parkes are coming off three really good wins and they're equal on the ladder with us - behind only on goal difference - and they're playing with some confidence."
The '75 men also have reason to be confident after their 5-3 success against Lithgow Workies away from home.
While giving up three goals isn't ideal Comerford said putting away five was the confidence boost in attack his team needed at this point of the year.
"We were never going to take Lithgow lightly. They'd beaten Barnies a few weeks ago .. and we'd gone in after losing two in a row. They played reasonably well, we just took our chances while not allowing them to have many chances in the first half," he said.
"It was always going to be a hard, physical game because that's what Lithgow always brings. It was great for us to turn it around after a couple of losses. We found some form in front of goal and put a few away, and with some better technique it could have been even more.
"Parkes will probably be another level up from them but if we can play like we did last week, and keep to our strengths, I think we'll be fine."
The week's rain also wreaked havoc on Saturday's match time.
Comerford said the teams settled on the earlier kick-off of 10.30am, which luckily for the Bathurst squad hasn't affected their player availability for the trip.
"It's been a strange one, this game. It was scheduled for 4pm, they wanted to move it to 7pm, we said no, we agreed on 5pm and now we're playing at 10.30am because the ground with lights isn't available due to the rain," he said.
"Thankfully all our players are available to play, otherwise it would have been a midweek game. That would have been less than ideal, especially given that Parkes are so good at home. It would have been a big ask."
The game has been moved to Harrison Park.
