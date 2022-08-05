Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst '75, Parkes Cobras play in Western Premier League to try and gain finals foothold

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY both have one foot inside the Western Premier League finals but the winner of this Saturday's match between Parkes Cobras and Bathurst '75 will almost secure that spot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.