New look and new location for the Bathurst Careers Expo Advertising Feature

CAREER CHOICES: With over 50 exhibitors and employers set to take part in this years event, CSU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Renée Leon, and Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor are ready for this weeks Bathurst Careers Expo. Photo: Bradley Jurd

The upcoming Bathurst Careers Expo is set to be the largest yet with over 50 exhibitors and employers all ready to show just exactly how people can build their careers. Whether you are a student finishing school, a recent school leaver, or even someone looking for a career change, the Careers Expo will have a wealth of experience and advice on offer to help you on your journey.

The event has been running as the Bathurst Jobs Expo since 2014, and following some COVID cancellations, is now back with a fresh look in a new location.



Set to be held on Tuesday, August 9, the Bathurst Careers Expo will be held at the Charles Sturt University gymnasium, and Mayor Robert Taylor said the Expo would again prove to be a popular event that attracts hundreds of students and job keepers from across the region. "The Expo is a central point for students and job keepers to meet with a range of education providers, local employers and government agencies in one location.



CHOICES: From trades to study to unique employment opportunities, there is something for everyone at the Bathurst Careers Expo. Photo: Chris Seabrook

"To date we already have more than 50 registered stallholders and we expect this number to grow giving visitors to the expo a broad range of information and career opportunities to explore," he said. "This year, it will also give the students a chance to get to know more about the Charles Sturt University campus and open up the range of study options available to them at our own local university."

Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor, Professor Renée Leon said she was looking forward to the Careers Expo and welcomed the opportunity to host the event at the university.

"This is the first year the event will be held on university grounds, within the Charles Sturt Bathurst gymnasium, and it will allow an increased number of stalls and attendees with the larger space," she said. ""The Charles Sturt team at the expo will be able to offer expert advice on course options across all of our schools, including allied health, engineering, education and business."