WHEN it comes to this weekend's Bathurst Netball Association A grade double headers it was Superstars United who drew the short straw, but they're excited for the pair of games to come.
Superstars have got the toughest pair of games over this Saturday and Sunday's double dose on netball, going up against competition front runners Panthers and Bulldogs Verdelho.
It's a tough time of the year to be going up against the top sides in succession, as Superstars battle with Scots All Saints College for the valuable fourth spot, but the team's keen to test themselves.
Superstars and SASC going into this weekend's double header round sitting equal of 16 points, putting them seven behind Collegians and three ahead of Mana - who also remain alive in the finals race.
Making finals isn't the number one do-or-die priority for Superstars United, so the team have taken great enjoyment in being involved in such a close battle for that remaining spot.
Superstars have somewhat of a new look squad for 2022, retaining four players from the team who took a step up into the top flight last season.
They've shown that they're a more than competitive outfit this season, picking up three victories from their 10 games so far.
This weekend will go a long way towards shaping the final ladder, with just three weeks to play after Saturday and Sunday's double dose of games.
The Saturday games will see Scots taking on Mana (1.15pm), Bulldogs go up against Collegians (2.30pm) and Superstars play Panthers (3.45pm).
On Sunday the teams return for part two of their busy weekend, where SASC will face Collegians (1.15pm), Panthers play Mana (2.30pm) and Superstars test themselves against Bulldogs (3.45pm).
