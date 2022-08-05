Western Advocate

Police seize cannabis crop near Parkes worth more than $80-million

Updated August 5 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:55am
Police have seized more than $80-million worth of cannabis plants following a five-month investigation into cannabis cultivation near Parkes.

