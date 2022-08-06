Western Advocate

A reminder of the work that is done quietly

August 6 2022 - 7:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representatives of groups receiving Bathurst Regional Council's Section 356 donations with mayor Robert Taylor.

A GATHERING at the council chamber this week was a reminder of one of the many charms of our country community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.