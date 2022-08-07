TICKETS have gone on sale for the Bathurst International, which will be held at Mount Panorama for the first time in November.
The new motor sport event will feature seven categories of racing including open wheel racecars, touring cars and GT sports cars.
Headlining the event will be the final round of the TCR Australia Series, bringing its global brand of touring car racing to Bathurst.
Supercheap Auto will be the naming rights sponsor of the Bathurst International.
The event, which will be held from November 11 to 13, has been three years in the making after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the inaugural race meeting to be delayed.
Australian Racing Group (ARG) chief executive officer Matt Braid said it will be worth the wait for motor sport fans.
"It has been over three years since we first won the tender to host the Bathurst International. The world has thrown up some challenges, but this year, it's going to happen, and it's going to be an event worth the wait," he said.
"The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International will be the best of the SpeedSeries categories, with an influx of overseas flavour. We are expecting a number of quality off shore talent to join us at Australia's greatest race track for a truly global motorsport festival.
"One of the highlights will be the conclusion of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series. It has proved to be a high competitive, unpredictable season, and what better place to conclude the title than at Mount Panorama.
"Add to that the GT World Challenge, Touring Car Masters, Trans Am, S5000, Porsche Sprint Challenge and the production cars and it is a smorgasbord of local and international cars and stars that will make a new, fresh event to the famous Bathurst circuit."
Tickets can be purchased from the Bathurst International website, with single day and three-day passes available.
Children under 12 years of age can attend the event for free.
Camping will be available at both the bottom and top of Mount Panorama, with the McPhillamy and Paddock campgrounds open.
Mayor of Bathurst Robert Taylor has welcomed the news that the Bathurst International will go ahead in 2022, saying it will bring an international focus to the racing circuit with cars and drivers from all over the world.
"The international exposure of this event will elevate Mount Panorama's prestige and showcase the racing circuit and Bathurst to a global audience," he said.
