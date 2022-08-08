Western Advocate
Bulldogs, Panthers, Scots All Saints all claim pair of victories in Bathurst Netball Association double headers

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 8 2022 - 3:47am, first published 1:00am
IT was a busy but memorable weekend of Bathurst Netball Association A grade action for Bulldogs Verdelho, Scots All Saints College and Panthers, who each claimed a pair of wins over the double header round.

