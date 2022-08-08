IT was a busy but memorable weekend of Bathurst Netball Association A grade action for Bulldogs Verdelho, Scots All Saints College and Panthers, who each claimed a pair of wins over the double header round.
Teams played two matches over Saturday and Sunday to try and solidify their positions on the ladder, and three clubs completed the perfect weekend.
Bulldogs and Panthers officially secured their spots in the finals series by going back-to-back over the weekend.
Verdelho won a low scoring and tough encounter against Collegians 36-28 before coming back the next day to bring down Superstars United 48-23.
Panthers stayed on top of the table by defeating Superstars 69-23 and then defeating Mana 58-43.
Panthers and Bulldogs are locked together on 32 points, with the former holding a narrow advantage on percentage.
Bulldogs Verdelho coach Kate Burns said the weekend was a great test for the club.
"Playing at 3.45pm on a Sunday afternoon isn't ideal but it was fine. It was a good weekend
"We've had a loss and a win this year against Collegians so we knew that they would be tough. They're always a strong side, so it was nice to get that win, for sure.
"We had to shuffle things around a bit because we were down a couple of players on Saturday and then we were down another player on Sunday, so we needed another of our younger girls play up for us today to help out.
"I think player availability is a bit of a tricky thing for all teams at the moment, and everyone's finding it tough to get their best teams together on the court.
"Hopefully we'll have everyone back for the game against Panthers next week. That's going to be a good one."
Scots All Saints College were the biggest winners out of the weekend's games as they beat Mana 53-33 and then won the game of the round over Collegians, 55-53.
The results from the weekend put Collegians on 25 points with SASC in pursuit on 22.
It makes next week's game between SASC and Superstars a must-win game for the latter side if they're to stay in touch with the top four.
