BECKY House had a lot of support when she completed 83 kilometres in a marathon fundraiser for her Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer campaign.
Ms House completed laps of the Vietnam Veterans Park over the span of 12 hours on August 6 and managed to raise around $1200 in cash and online donations.
Many of her friends and clients came out to support her efforts, with some completing laps of the park alongside her.
"It was amazing. I couldn't have asked for a better day and the fact that I had people with me every single lap was unbelievable," she said after the event.
She will participate in the Dance for Cancer on September 17, alongside six other contestants, with all the money they raise going to the Cancer Council.
