Independents prove their value, Nationals prove their intransigence

AFTER decades of inaction, the Government's Climate Bill passed last week.
New independents, including Zoe Daniel, Allegra Spender, Kylea Tink and Kate Chaney, who swept into parliament on a platform of greater ambition on climate change, improved the bill with amendments proposed to achieve just that.
It was a powerful sign of a new way of doing politics to see so many smart, passionate, ethical and committed female independents in the parliament, delivering for their communities.
Independent for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, proposed amendments that specifically improve the Climate Bill for people in regional areas.
These ensure that climate action produces maximum social, economic and employment benefits to regional Australia, that regional experts are consulted in future policy design and that all future governments must explain to parliament every year how climate policies will deliver for the regions.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen described Dr Haines' amendments as "very sensible" and said: "I would be shocked if any member would oppose these."
The amendments passed with 89 in favour to 56 against.
The votes against included every member of the National Party.
"I am disappointed members of the Coalition who purport to represent regional Australia did not support my amendments," Dr Haines said.
"By voting against these amendments, the Coalition voted against jobs and investment in the regions, and put party politics above their own communities' interests.
"Once again regional Australians have only been represented in the parliament by having Independents there arguing for sensible policy."
