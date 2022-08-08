Western Advocate

Independents prove their value, Nationals prove their intransigence | Letter

By Kate Hook
Updated August 8 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:39am
Independents prove their value, Nationals prove their intransigence

AFTER decades of inaction, the Government's Climate Bill passed last week.

