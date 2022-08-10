Western Advocate

Peter Wigens of Coleman Wigens and Chan Solicitors nominated for Law Society of NSW Pro Bono Award

August 10 2022 - 8:00am
Peter Wigens has a personal reason to offer free legal services for cancer victims.

A BATHURST solicitor who offers free legal services for cancer victims has been recognised for the work he does for the community.

