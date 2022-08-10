A BATHURST solicitor who offers free legal services for cancer victims has been recognised for the work he does for the community.
Peter Wigens, the principal of Coleman Wigens and Chan Solicitors [CWCS], has been nominated for the Law Society of NSW Pro Bono [public good] Award, which will be announced in September.
Mr Wigens, who worked for King Cain Solicitors before going out on his own, has a personal reason for doing what he does, having lost his partner to cancer and then being diagnosed with the disease himself a couple of years ago.
"It's a matter of wanting to give something back to the community, especially the folks at Daffodil Cottage who were so good through that time of illness - both mine and my partner's," he said.
He provides free legal services not just to cancer victims in Bathurst but also the Central West as part of his law practice, working closely with Daffodil Cottage, the Bathurst Prostate Cancer Support Group and Cancare NSW.
"They're mainly interested in me drafting their will, but we also do power of attorney and enduring guardianship documents for them," he said of those who come to him.
"I have acted for another client who was ill who was claiming some victim's compensation.
"I will do whatever's needed for anyone from those organisations.
"And the staff as well - the offer is open to the staff of Daffodil Cottage, particularly for any legal needs they have."
He said the majority of the work that he does at the moment is pro bono work.
The Law Society of NSW Pro Bono Award aims to celebrate the tradition of pro bono service within the legal profession, recognising an individual or legal team that goes above and beyond in providing pro bono legal services to the most vulnerable.
The award celebrates both volume and effectiveness of pro bono work.
"I was humbled to learn that we had been nominated for this wonderful award," Mr Wigens said.
"We really aim to be quiet achievers and are pleased to give back to the community in Bathurst and the Central West by providing free legal advice to those in need, particularly cancer sufferers and the financially disadvantaged.
"CWCS is only one of many law firms in NSW that provide legal services for free or for a reduced fee to those in need."
Mr Wigens said it was important for cancer victims to arrange their affairs as early as possible in their medical journey to alleviate stress and gain peace of mind for themselves and their family.
"We aim to make life as easy as possible for our clients," he said. "Regardless of whether we win this award or not, we will continue to serve our community in this way."
Mr Wigens said the Law Society of NSW Pro Bono Service can put people in contact with law firms willing to provide their services for free or for reduced fees.
The Law Society of NSW Pro Bono Award winner will be announced on September 5 at the Law Society of NSW annual conference.
