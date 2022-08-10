IT will be a family affair at an upcoming exhibition at T.Arts Gallery.
Local artist Charles Boag, his artist daughter Kate and his artisan felter wife Judith will be combining their creativity for the exhibition Art Felt.
"I was just going to do mine [his works] because I'm a late-life artist," Charles said of the exhibition.
"And then we thought, well, Judith is a long-term felter who sells through T.Arts and is very, very good.
"And Kate's an emerging artist - with talent, as opposed to me. I'm just a dogged realist."
Charles said Kate had perfected her style over many years.
"She's now 27 and she's been drawing and painting since she was 12," he said.
"She was trained at Julian Ashton [Art School] and also did natural history illustration at Newcastle Uni.
"She's a lifetime artist at 27, but this is still her first exhibition and it's not even a solo."
Judith, meanwhile, has been felting for 20 years, including doing a number of overseas courses and online courses.
"It's lovely to have T.Arts in our town to support us. They've been so supportive," she said.
"They produce all the posters and the flyers and put it all together; hang it."
Charles (who is also a local writer) will have 40 works in the Art Felt exhibition from over a period of a couple of years and Kate will have about five years' worth of paintings on show.
Judith acknowledges that it's "not really the climate for people buying artworks", but says they're going ahead with the exhibition "because it's a good thing to do" and a way to contribute to the community.
"And our friends are excited for us and they're coming to the opening - to celebrate all that work being put on the wall on show," she said.
The exhibition will open on Friday, August 19 at 4pm, will run for two weeks and will feature a display of felt-making on Saturday, August 27.
T.Arts Gallery recently made the move to Keppel Street after previously being located at 80 George Street and in the Bathurst Chase Shopping Centre.
