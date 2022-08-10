Western Advocate

Charles, Judith and Kate Boag will combine for Art Felt exhibition at T.Arts Gallery

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith and Charles Boag will be two of three members of the Boag family whose works will be featured in an upcoming exhibition.

IT will be a family affair at an upcoming exhibition at T.Arts Gallery.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.