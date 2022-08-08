THERE was a time when Laycee Covington-Gorst and Aimee Schmidt worked the boards as State League basketballers, but on Saturday it was all about working over Dubbo in Australian rules.
The duo played an integral role in helping the Bathurst Giants women to a 9-8-62 to 2-1-13 win over AFL Central West rivals Dubbo in Dubbo.
Though the Demons had beaten the Giants twice this season, on Saturday Covington-Gorst and Schmidt helped the Bathurst side dominate clearances.
That gave the talented Giants midfield the ball they needed to feed the best forward line in the women's league.
"Laycee played an amazing game, she rucked all day. She was fantastic and we're just a totally different team with Laycee in it," Giants coach Liz Kennedy said.
"Aimee Schmidt was back as well and the two of them just worked really well together. I think them having playing basketball together showed, they were the standouts."
Having both Schmidt and Covington-Gorst available for the round 13 match was a boost for the Giants.
The duo formed part of the strongest line-up the Bathurst side has been able to field against Dubbo this season.
It was timely, as the win gives the competition leading Giants a four-point buffer over the Demons on the ladder with two rounds remaining and further increased their already healthy percentage.
"It was the absolute best team we've put on the paddock in a long time and the girls were just switched on. We needed to play four quarters of good footy and we certainly did that," Kennedy said.
"We pretty much just wore them down, we ran their players around. We used our bench very well, we only had two, but we just rotated our players to get maximum benefit of what we had.
"It was just a dynamic performance from the girls, that's the only way I can put it."
The opening quarter of Saturday's clash was close as expected, with the Demons holding a slender 7-6 advantage.
But for the next two quarters the Demons were held scoreless while the Giants, off the back of the clearances Schmidt and Covington-Gorst provided, kicked away.
Though the Demons tried double-teaming Giants full forward Olivia Johnston, that created more space for other Bathurst players to attack.
With a quarter to play the Giants led 6-3-39 to 1-1-7 and even Dubbo's enigmatic Emily Warner was fatigued.
"By the end of the third quarter we knew Dubbo had run out of gas, the game certainly changed in the last quarter as they'd run out of puff," Kennedy said.
"But we didn't want to take out foot off the pedal, we wanted to play that full four quarters and run the game out.
"They knew it was going to be a tough game, but you could just see them rise in confidence with each goal that we kicked. They started doing the things we'd been trialling in training.
"So their confidence grew as the game went on and when they came off they were just ecstatic."
Johnston still finished with four majors to make it 39 for the season, while Giants' players' player Molly Mann bagged a double as did Hailee Taylor.
