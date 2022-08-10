APPLICATIONS for the NSW Government's Energy Bill Buster program, to help households slash their power bills by up to $600 a year, opened this week.
The 2022-23 NSW Budget included $128 million to help up to an initial 30,000 eligible households install solar or replace appliances with more energy efficient ones.
The NSW Liberals and Nationals Government is committed to support families with the cost of living and help them reduce their energy bills.
The Energy Bill Buster program provides eligible households with more choice on how they manage their energy bills, putting more money back into household budgets.
Those renting or living in apartments who can't have solar installed may be eligible to swap their current annual rebate for a suite of energy efficient upgrades, helping to reduce demand on the grid and lower power prices for everyone.
Eligible households include pensioners and Department of Veterans' Affairs Gold Card holders receiving the Low Income Household Rebate, who can receive 10 years' worth of rebates upfront to put towards solar or appliance upgrades.
Applications opened on Monday, August 1. Households can check their Bill Buster eligibility and apply at www.energysaver.nsw.gov.au/rebate-swap.
#BeSafeNotSorry is an initiative of Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) to remind residents to check their smoke alarms and be fire safe.
We all know smoke alarms can help save lives, yet only half of all homes visited by firefighters have a working smoke alarm.
It's important that everyone in our community is not complacent about their safety.
Please ensure you have a working smoke alarm installed in your home to protect yourself and your loved ones.
FRNSW is also warning the public that in most house fires this winter, toxic smoke is a more immediate threat to life than the flames.
Residential fires have claimed 13 lives in NSW so far this season, with smoke inhalation suspected of being a significant factor in many of those deaths.
There have also been 56 injuries suffered in the 576 house fires recorded across NSW so far this winter, with more than 150 blazes in the past two weeks alone.
The impact of home fire fatalities this winter is being felt everywhere: by family members and neighbours, by the wider community, and by every firefighter who responds to these challenging incidents.
This winter, keep you and your loved ones safe by using the Get Ready for Winter checklist.
FRNSW advises the public to:
