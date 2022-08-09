Western Advocate
Watch

Bloomfield holds on to beat St Pat's in Group 10 Junior Rugby League under 16s match

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 10 2022 - 3:04am, first published August 9 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pat's vs Bloomfield under 16s

THEY might not have been able to catch a Tiger by the tail, but the Saints showed they are still filled with spirit when comes to the Group 10 Junior Rugby League under 16s competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.