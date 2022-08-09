ART lovers had three days to enjoy the Evans Arts Council's annual show in August.
The amateur art competition and sale opened at the Bathurst RSL Club auditorium on August 5, and the following night people were able to view all the works right through to 9pm.
More than 300 works were entered or exhibited in the show's various sections, including more than 30 from the guest artist, Kim Bagot-Hiller.
Judging occurred on opening night, but across the weekend patrons were encouraged to vote for their favourite works in the People's Choice awards.
Show coordinator Cheryl Armstrong was very pleased with the response to the event.
"For two years we haven't been able to run the show because of COVID, and this year was our first year since then, and we're very surprised and really happy with the high quality of artwork," she said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
