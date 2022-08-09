Western Advocate
Photos

See the photos from night two of the Evans Arts Council's competition and sale

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 9 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:30am
ART lovers had three days to enjoy the Evans Arts Council's annual show in August.

