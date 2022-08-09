NEW acoustic tests have councillor Warren Aubin feeling cautiously optimistic that the latest location proposed to house the Bathurst go-kart track will be suitable.
In mid-2021, Cr Aubin successfully moved a notice of motion for Bathurst Regional Council to fast-track the development of an international-length kart track in the vicinity of the old drive-in site and Rayner's Orchard, adjacent to Conrod Straight.
The Mount Panorama site had been previously considered, but was rejected primarily due to noise concerns.
However, new acoustic tests commissioned by council have Cr Aubin feeling somewhat confident that the site could become the home of the go-kart track.
"They actually took a heap of karts down to the Lithgow track and noise tested them down there. I'm led to believe that that was all A-OK, so everything is moving onwards, which is great," he said.
"... From the reports I got from the actual test with the karts, it was all favourable. It had to be under a certain decibel, which it was, so I'm pretty happy with what it sounds like the outcome of that was."
Council has yet to receive the final acoustic report, but anticipates to have it in September.
Upon receiving the report, council will consider the options to progress the go-kart track.
The latest developments in the go-kart track project come seven years after councillors unanimously approved a facility to be built on land at the back of McPhillamy Park, atop the city's iconic mountain.
What followed was years of debate in the community, with opponents to the project largely objecting on the grounds of Aboriginal cultural heritage.
Council spent upwards of $500,000 on cultural heritage assessments, which found no physical evidence of items of cultural significance, but the Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation have maintained that the land is sacred.
They lodged an application under Section 10 of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act to permanently protect the site, which was ultimately supported by then Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley in her May, 2021 determination.
After that saga, Cr Aubin is more determined than ever to see the go-kart track proceed in a new Mount Panorama location.
"Everyone knows this has been going on for over 20 years now, this trying to get a kart track for Bathurst. Bathurst, the home of motor sport in Australia, and we haven't even got a kart track to promote our juniors and bring them through the ranks, plus the economic value it has for the city," he said.
"It is something that needs to be very seriously looked at now and it'll be another string to our bow in the list of activities we provide here in Bathurst. It should be built."
