I MADE an exciting announcement this week at Bathurst airport.
FlyPelican has been selected as our city's new airline and the operator will start direct flights between Bathurst and Sydney from September 5.
A reduced schedule will be offered for the first two months, ramping up to twice daily flights, including early morning weekday flights, from October 31.
A 19-seat Jetstream 32 aircraft will service the route, catering to animal transportation and transportation of medical supplies.
An advantage is that two crew members and a plane will be stationed in Bathurst, enabling the service to continue in bad weather.
It is vital that businesses, health and tourist sectors have access to a daily regular passenger transport service and necessary for Bathurst to identify as an important regional destination.
Passengers on the FlyPelican flight will be able to earn Velocity Frequent Flyer points on all flights.
Virgin Australia Lounge access pre-flight in Sydney will be available for those flying Pelican Corporate and Flexible fares.
Fares will start from $149 one way and are available for purchase via www.flypelican.com.au or your local travel agent.
THERE was a great turn-out at the NSW Short Course Cross Country Championships over the weekend.
The event was an opportunity to test the course for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, the most important competition in international cross country running, to be held in February next year.
Some of the feedback I received from participants and the organisers was that it was a challenging track and a perfect location for the cross country event.
This demonstrates that Mount Panorama is not just a world-class track for motor racing events, but attracts and caters for many types of prestigious events.
LAST week I attended the Country Mayors Association general meeting in Sydney.
It was an opportunity to meet with other mayors to learn about issues affecting regional councils around the state.
We also heard from a range of speakers and had the opportunity to review and set priorities for the association.
