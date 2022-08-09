Western Advocate
Bathurst likely to receiver up to 25mm across two day stretch later this week

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 9 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:00am
Bathurst looks like it might be hit by another wet spell, with Friday and Saturday likely to bring over 20 millimetres of rain to the city.

