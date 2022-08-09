Bathurst looks like it might be hit by another wet spell, with Friday and Saturday likely to bring over 20 millimetres of rain to the city.
There's a 90 per cent chance of up to 10 millimetres of rain on Friday, followed by a 90 per cent chance of up to 15 millimetres on Saturday.
There's also a chance of up to two millimetres of rain on Sunday and Monday.
Bathurst is also expected to be hit by a chilly start on Wednesday, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a low of -2.
The warmest days in the coming week is expected to be Wednesday and Thursday, with a predicted top of 15 degrees on both days.
