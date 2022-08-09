FIVE years ago Cushla Rue was playing soccer at Proctor Park in front of a handful of spectators, come Thursday she will playing in front of more than 38,000 people at the FIFA Under 20s Women's World Cup.
The Bathurst soccer talent is part of the Young Matildas squad that will contest the tournament in Costa Rica.
While she has been overseas for more than a month, she still can't believe the moment when she plays on the world stage is almost here.
"There have been moments here in camp where I've had to take a step back and really just think about how far I've come in the last six months. I just feel grateful I guess," she said.
"I never thought that I'd be here. Since I've been a little girl it's been a dream, I just didn't know it was possible, now it's reality, it's mind blowing.
"Even the support I've had from my family, being a country girl my journey has been different to other people in the team, there's been long drives and hours put in by my parents."
On the weekend Rue and her Young Matildas team-mates rounded out their World Cup preparations with a closed-door international friendly against Colombia.
The Australians won 3-2 and Rue played an integral role in that success.
"I took the opportunity when I got on because I didn't know if I was going to or not, I went on the left wing," she said.
"We were up 2-1 at that point and then we let a goal in and there was about five minutes to go and I just drove into the box, took a touch past a defender and she took me down so we won the penalty.
"We won the game from it, so that was really good. It was exciting."
While being deployed in attack is something new for Rue in terms of the Australian set up - she's played her previous games in defence - it is a role Rue has filled for much of her young career.
Having the versatility to play at both ends of the field is a big asset for Rue. It also means she finds herself with the same playing number as Matildas star Caitlin Foord - the #9.
"I think I am here as a bit of a versatile player, either fullback or winger. I've been training more as an attacker, we do have quite a few backs in the squad," Rue said.
"I'm happy to be an attacker, I love it, that's what I'm used to.
"When I got number nine I thought 'Oh cool' I was pretty excited to get it and when I saw my surname on top, that gave me goosebumps, it was a pinch myself moment."
Australia has been placed in the same pool as hosts Costa Rica, South American powerhouse Brazil and European heavyweight Spain.
It won't make it easy for Australia to progress to the knockout rounds, but that's what the Young Matildas are aiming for.
The first step is beating the host nation in their opener on Thursday.
"Our goal is to make it to quarter-finals, you've got to go in with mentality that you're going to win and I think we can do it," Rue said.
"Our game against Columbia was just a confidence boost as we head into our game against Costa Rica. They'll be playing in front of a home crowd and if we can win that, it will just be an even bigger boost.
"I think 38,000 tickets so far ands speaking to myself and most of my team, we haven't played in that sort of atmosphere before. We just have to take in the moment and take a deep breathe, because it's going to be so surreal.
"It will be hard with them screaming for Costa Rica not us, but I'm excited to experience it.
"But we're definitely going to go in with a winning mentality, anything can happen in international games. You've got to go out there and play with your heart and soul, you never know what the scoreboard is going to come out like."
Rue has already experienced what it is like for something which seems like a dream to become reality.
She's hoping to experience it again.
