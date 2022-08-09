Western Advocate
Subscriber

Cushla Rue and Young Matildas to begin FIFA Under 20s Women's World Cup on Thursday

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 9 2022 - 9:03am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BRING IT ON: Bathurst's Cushla Rue (#9) and her Young Matildas team-mates will begin their FIFA Under 20s Women's World Cup campaign on Thursday.

FIVE years ago Cushla Rue was playing soccer at Proctor Park in front of a handful of spectators, come Thursday she will playing in front of more than 38,000 people at the FIFA Under 20s Women's World Cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.