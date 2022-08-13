IT'S been a week for stories of physical endurance.
CSU Bathurst student Michael Payne featured on the front page of the Western Advocate on Monday, telling the story of his successful English Channel solo swim last month.
Advertisement
The Manning Aquatic Centre lifeguard was humble about his achievement - he was as keen to talk about how much encouragement he'd received from his dad as he was to talk about his extraordinary personal accomplishment - but he did provide some insights into how a swim of almost 13 hours has an impact on a person.
"You can see France the whole way ... and it doesn't even look like it's getting any larger - so that really affects you mentally," he said with some understatement.
Last Saturday, meanwhile, Kenny Springs Solicitors' Becky House ran for most of 83 kilometres and 12 hours at Vietnam Veterans Park as part of the lead-up to her participation in the Bathurst Dance for Cancer event.
While pleased that she had raised money and awareness for the Cancer Council, she said she had also wanted to spread a message about health and getting out of the house "and the fact that I had people with me every single lap was unbelievable".
A tangential story about doing laps and endurance - both the physical and the mental kind - came on Monday when West Bathurst's Kent and Dianne McNab celebrated two years since a roundabout near the Assumption School finally opened.
The McNabs provided a masterclass in persistence during their long, dogged campaign for the roundabout, which they said was needed at the messy Mitre, Suttor and Lambert streets intersection for safety reasons.
They door-knocked, collected signatures, lobbied councillors and were clever and creative in keeping the issue in the public eye over a number of years.
They also shrugged off setbacks and overcame hurdles as the campaign rolled on, all while always keeping an eye on their goal - not unlike someone taking on a mammoth task such as swimming the English Channel or completing 83 kilometres at Vietnam Veterans Park.
They say the longest journey begins with a single step and the McNabs and their roundabout prove the truth of those words.
It might look like France, on the horizon, isn't getting any larger, but you will reach it as long as you keep going. That's the trick whenever you take on a task that seems impossible: if you stop, you lose.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.