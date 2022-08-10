A ROUNDABOUT has been installed at the intersection of Morrisset and Peel streets in an effort to improve road safety.
Previously a four-way intersection, the busy junction was prone to accidents.
Advertisement
Bathurst Regional Council's manager of works, Simon Armitage, said there was enough crash data to justify installing a roundabout.
Council received $227,265 from the Federal Government's Black Spot Program, which enabled it to carry out the project.
The intersection was also resurfaced.
Council completed the project in late July.
The roundabout has been welcomed by councillor Warren Aubin, a member of council's traffic committee and a driving instructor outside of council.
"There's been a few good bangs on that corner. I actually saw a commodore get hit by a four-wheel drive a couple of years ago and put on its roof," he said.
"It's one of those roads that's just a backroad, but it's long and straight and people tend to speed a bit along there.
"I know there's not much room for a roundabout, but this will make traffic slow down a little bit at that intersection."
He said there will be people who complain about the addition of a roundabout, but he has confidence it will improve safety.
"Roundabouts certainly do fix a lot of problems on the road, so it's not such a bad thing," he said.
Council has installed a number of roundabouts at established intersections in recent times.
In May, 2021, council added two new roundabouts along Rankin Street at its intersections with Rocket and Lambert streets.
The Lambert Street intersection was funded with $115,875 from the Australian Government Blackspot program, while council received $127,625 from the NSW Safer Roads Program to fund the Rocket Street roundabout.
Council also put a roundabout at the intersection of Mitre, Suttor and Lambert streets in 2020 after years of lobbying from the community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.